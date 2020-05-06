CBS Renewals: NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, & More!

It's a good day to be a fan of several CBS shows.

The network may be late to the party, but it has started to unveil renewal decisions for some of its long-running series.

Yes, we now know the fate of nine more series.

The list of renewed shows are as follows:

- NCIS (Season 18)

- NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 12)

- NCIS: New Orleans (Season 7)

- FBI (Season 3)

- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 2)

- Magnum P.I. (Season 3)

- MacGyver (Season 5)

- Bull (Season 5)

- Blue Bloods (Season 11)

TuSubtitulo first reported the news.

None of these renewals are surprising in the slightest.

NCIS is coming off another well-rated season, which delivered 11.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, emerging as the network's most-watched and highest-rated scripted series.

The hit drama staged a creative comeback, so fans will be eager to find out what is on the horizon for some of the most exciting characters on TV.

NCIS: Los Angeles did log series lows this season, but 6.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating on Sundays is respectable for any TV show.

NCIS: New Orleans was similarly down, especially with a move to a new night. It averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

FBI, which hails from Dick Wolf, averaged 9.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, and continued to hit the network's sweet spot in adults 25-54.

It also birthed a spinoff in FBI: Most Wanted, which went on to average 7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Blue Bloods continued to keep the lights on this season, with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, despite some erosion year-to-year.

Magnum P.I. also continued to exceed expectations on the night, drawing almost 7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

MacGyver was placed on an extended hiatus but is averaging 6.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, which explains the renewal.

Despite the controversy surrounding Bull in the past, the show was perfectly resilient this season, with 6.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

All of the above numbers are based on season averages in live + same day metrics.

CBS previously renewed Young Sheldon, Mom, and Evil, while Criminal Minds and Madam Secretary had pre-planned conclusions.

God Friended Me and Hawaii Five-0 were canceled.

The network has yet to make a decision on The Neighborhood, Man With a Plan, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, Broke, All Rise, Carol's Second Act, SEAL Team, Tommy, and SWAT.

Of those shows, SWAT, SEAL Team, The Neighborhood, and Man With a Plan stand the best chance.

CBS earlier this week nixed plans for The Lincoln Lawyer's TV adaptation, as well as Michael Urie and Becky Newton comedy vehicle Fun.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.