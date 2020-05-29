Cobra Kai Moving to New Streaming Home as Youtube Lets Go of Series

Cobra Kai is targeting a new home for its third season.

The TV sequel to The Karate Kid has called Youtube its home for the past two seasons, and has racked up solid viewership on the platform.

On the heel of the series reaching a record for its Season 2 premiere, it was swiftly renewed for a third season.

Youtube has been vocal to producer Sony Pictures Television about not ordering another season beyond the third, and has given the copany permission to shop the show to other outlets.

Deadline is reporting that Netflix and Hulu are the most likely to pick up the series, and it makes a lot of sense.

The franchise is well-known, and we are living in unprecedented times, in which it's possible that original scripted content could run out because of the COVID-19 induced shutdown.

The new home would not have to spend a lot marketing the project as a new thing -- it will come with a loyal audience that should follow it to its new home.

Deadline is also reporting that the new home will also have streaming rights to the first two seasons.

Thirty-four years after his defeat in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence, now in his 50s, works in construction and lives in an apartment in Reseda, Los Angeles, having fallen far from the wealthy lifestyle in Encino that had been enabled by his verbally abusive step-father, Sid Weinberg.

He has a son, Robby Keene, with ex-girlfriend Shannon Keene, but he abandoned them both the day Robby was born after Johnny's mother Laura died the same day. Johnny, self-admittedly, has never recovered from the breakup with his high school girlfriend, Ali Mills.

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Martin Kove, and Peyton List star.

News of the show on the move is not surprising. Youtube has been scaling back scripted offerings, and Step Up High Water scored a surprising revival at Starz earlier this week following the cancellation.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.