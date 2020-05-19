DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 Review: I Am Legends

Who knew immortality mixed with a zombie apocalypse could start so funny and end with great tragedy?

The Legends minus Zari were immortal for twenty-four hours on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12, which meant they had a deadline to use the Loom of Fate.

By throwing zombies and no access to the Waverider into the mix, let's just say they have had better days. Well, pretty much every other day besides this one was a better day with the string of bad luck they encountered.

All the Legends minus Charlie are presumably dead.

How is that for a plot twist?

Once Sara told Ava that she had a vision of herself dying by the hands of the zombies, it felt like we got thrust into Avengers: Infinity War as we watched almost all of the characters die.

You're making a huge mistake! What sentient zombies are this well-dressed? Nate Permalink: You're making a huge mistake! What sentient zombies are this well-dressed?

Now, we all know that their deaths are not permanent because that would be ridiculous, and the show would end here. Charlie will use the Loom of Fate to bring them back somehow.

Just when you thought DC's Legends of Tomorrow couldn't get crazier, they kill off all of their main cast minus one. If one thing is for certain, this show always keeps us on our toes.

Most of the deaths we saw, while shocking, did not feel as sad as they should have. That is probably because we know that they are temporary, and they will be back on the Waverider before we know it.

However, Sara's death was as sad as they come. No matter how many times she dies, each one hurts as much as the next one.

Ava: Okay, fine, but this is only temporary because as far as I am concerned, we are co-captains for life.

Sara: Always. Permalink: Co-captains

This time, it was all thanks to Ava's reaction, which was heartbreaking, to say the least. The two of them will be together again, but seeing them both go through the motions of having to say goodbye to their co-captain could bring a tear to anyone's eye.

And while Sara was born to be the captain and leader of the Legends, Ava has proved throughout DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 that she is a worthy captain.

Once this whole mess with the Loom of Fate is over, and they are reunited, making Sara and Ava official co-captains of the Waverider is a necessity and a pay-off for all the death we had to go through.

It is assumed that Charlie will save the Legends, but the little gleam she had in her eye when she saw her sisters would say otherwise.

I would bet a lot of money on it all just being an act that she puts on so that she can ensure that they will bring the Legends back to life.

With all that Charlie has been through with the Legends, and how much hatred she has shown for her sisters, it's unlikely that she would ever betray her team like this.

All of the Legends' lives, plus Gary's and Astra's, are in Charlie's hands. And who better to save the day than the woman who once was a Fate herself? It is a very full-circle moment.

It is time for Charlie to step into the spotlight and be the hero and Legend we all know she is.

The other massive development on this hour, even though it now feels minuscule compared to the many, many deaths, was the hookup between Zari and Constantine.

The sexual tension between the two of them has been building up since they almost kissed on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9, and they finally gave in to it.

Get in losers. We're going Looming! Zari Permalink: Get in losers. We're going Looming!

It could just be a case of needing to get it out of their system, but I highly doubt this is the last we have seen of the Zari and Constantine relationship.

They spent the majority of the zombie apocalypse bickering, but there were also small, tender moments that showed they truly cared for one another.

And hey, they deserved to have a little fun after what they have been through all season. It will be interesting to see what Nate thinks about their tryst, though, as their supposed love triangle has not been feeling like a love triangle as of late.

While the Legends were fighting off zombies, Gary was trying to take down the Fates and Astra, with a little help from Gideon, who was a bunny that he was hallucinating, but it's all the same.

I got the rings. We make an amazing team. We should have our own spin-off! Gideon and Gary having adventures, solving problems, and saving the world! Gary Permalink: I got the rings. We make an amazing team. We should have our own spin-off! Gideon and Gary...

It is kind of weird that Gary is not an actual Legend as he has been on the show for a while and plays very well off of a lot of the characters.

But maybe that just plays into his charm. He is a lovable screw up that just wants to help the characters who don't like him very much.

Almost every comedy has a Gary; just take a look at any Michael Schur show.

But he is super sweet and pure, and he was able to get through to Astra in a matter of minutes. That is a feat in and of of itself.

Astra goes back and forth between good and evil so many times, that keeping up with it is difficult

Although, it is hard to blame her for falling for Lachesis' tricks because Lachesis has been using Astra her whole life. Ever since she got to hell, Astra has gotten manipulated by the Fate, and it's easy to fall back into old habits.

Astra: I'll join you. But I have some demands.

Lachesis: Demands, really?

Astra: Yeah. Now I've experienced life on Earth again, some things have gotta change, like prunes. Disgusting, I want them gone. And dogs? They should stay puppies forever. Oh, and there's just one more thing. I want to bring my mother back to life. Permalink: Yeah. Now I've experienced life on Earth again, some things have gotta change, like prunes....

Permalink: Yeah. Now I've experienced life on Earth again, some things have gotta change, like prunes....

Plus, Lachesis is very good at what she does. Showing Astra the vision of her mom eventually dying after she brought her back to life with the Loom was just about the cruelest thing anyone could do.

But it was effective. And it makes sense. The mortality of our loved ones is a hard thing to come to terms with, and Astra is human, after all.

Thankfully Gary was able to remind her of all the happy moments they will get to experience once reunited. It is not all bad, and a lot of good comes with living. Let's just hope Astra and her mom do get to reunite because it is not looking so good right now.

