DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9 Review: The Great British Fake Off

A love triangle seems to be forming on the Waverider.

Zari refused to come to terms with Behrad's death on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9, and that meant that she turned to Constantine for help in finding the third ring of the Loom of Fate.

Sparks flew between the two of them, and just when Zari and Nate were starting to show signs of feelings for one another.

Zari and Constantine are a pairing that do not work on paper, and definitely should not work on screen.

And yet, they have loads of chemistry.

Zari and Constantine are the exact definition of opposites. They are so different that I would not even classify them under the opposites attract trope.

Zari: You must have a thing for warrior women.

Nate: Only if they're from another time period and eventually will leave me, sure.

Zari and Nate on the other hand have more things in common, plus a sort of shared history. Zari has chemistry with both of the men, and it kind of seems like a win-win situation as of right now.

However, it might not be the best time for Zari, or us, to be contemplating her love interests as her brother's life depends on the Legends using the Loom to bring him back.

Behrad's death did not appear to affect Zari all that much at first, but it turned out that she is very good at compartmentalizing and hiding her true emotions.

You know, it's funny, I'm usually an expert at getting things out of my head. Boyfriend cheating on me with my assistant/best friend? No time to cry, I have a fall fashion line to plan. Overhearing my mother tell a friend she's embarrassed her daughter is so shallow and self-absorbed? Definitely can't process that. I will check my CatChat analytics. But my baby brother dying because he was trying to protect me? There's nothing that can get that out of my head. Zari

Zari becomes more and more relatable as the episodes go by and is quickly becoming a multi-faceted and well-developed character.

While we miss Zari 1.0, we also want to keep Zari 2.0.

Maybe we won't get to choose though and the Legends will find a way to somehow merge the two. After all, at their very core they are both the same Zari, just ones who were shaped under different circumstances.

It really makes one think about the debate between nature and nuture, right?

After a few nasty run ins with some epic Encores, Zari and Constantine were able to find the third ring.

It was a genius way to include a handful of widely known historical villains, a beloved inclusion on the previous episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, while also moving the story with the Loom forward.

The two worlds collided in Legends fashion, making for excellent fight scenes and awesome costumes and props.

And what other show could say that they featured Bonnie and Clyde, King Henry VIII, Jack the Ripper, Black Caesar, and Brutus all on one episode?

The fight at the end also called for Zari to figure out how to use the Air Totem. We are used to her, as Zari 1.0, being a master of the totem, so it was fun to watch her come into her own with it.

The Legends now have all the pieces of the Loom, which means they should be unstoppable from here on out. But things are never that easy.

Given the fact that Lachesis is just about as scary as Atropos, in a very different way of course, I would say that the Fates are far from being defeated.

Plus, we still have a few episodes to go until the season finale.

Nate: I feel like somebody has to ask you. Are you one hundred percent certain you want Gary to take you to hell?

Gary: I was kinda wondering the same thing.

Lachesis was described as the leader of the Fates, and she had Atropos wrapped around her finger. Her power is to manipulate and control others.

Thankfully for the Legends, Astra is not easily fooled.

The Fates wanted Astra to become their third sister after Charlie betrayed them. How that could be possible, I have no idea, but it probably involves Charlie dying which is unacceptable.

As we have come to realize throughout the season, Astra is concerned with one thing only and that is getting her mother back. She could care less about power or becoming a Fate.

This makes Astra a redeemable character, and one that could fit quite nicely amongst the misfits on the Waverider.

Constantine: So, uh, your superpower is that you're sort of popular?

Zari: Aw, calling me sort of popular is like calling da Vinci sort of a genius.

Well, Astra's Legend status will be put the test now that she has joined them and rejected Lachesis' offer.

Lachesis is bound to be furious, and her and her sister will be out for blood.

Sara experienced a trippy side effect from her encounter with Atropos on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 8. Or maybe seeing Atropos' true form ignited something in Sara that was already there?

Whatever the circumstances may be, Sara Lance is developing a new power and it might be time related.

It seemed as if she was seeing things happen before they actually happened, like her pouring herself a drink and Ava running to her side.

There has to be more to it than just being a premonition power -- a cool power to have, but seems a little too inactive of a power for an assassin.

Either way, her newfound powers were just teased during this hour, and we are sure to get more of an explanation of what they are and where they came from as the season goes on.

While Sara was in a coma, Ava took on the mantle of the captain again.

She proved that if Sara was not already born to be the captain of the Waverider, Ava would make a fine leader.

Ava is able to connect with people in a way that she never would have been able to a couple seasons ago.

The one thing I learned is the only way to keep going is to take control of your life. Stop letting everybody act like they know what's best for you and make your own choices, you know? Ava

Ava is part of the reason Astra joined the Legends at the end of the hour, and she has helped many others with their personal problems, like with Mick and with Zari.

I just wanted to take a moment to appreciate her character development, as character development is one of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's best qualities.

