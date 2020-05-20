Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 12

at .

Did every member of the team survive?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12, everyone took a sip from the Chalice, givin them immortality for 24 hours. 

Avalance - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12

However, there was a big twist in the tale that threatened to change the future. 

Meanwhile, the Waverider was under threat and only Sara could save it. 

Constantin went on a mission to London, and found himself in the midst of a Zombie Apocalypse. 

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Songs We Hear on TV Over and Over Again
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

Ava: Okay, fine, but this is only temporary because as far as I am concerned, we are co-captains for life.
Sara: Always.

Astra: I'll join you. But I have some demands.
Lachesis: Demands, really?
Astra: Yeah. Now I've experienced life on Earth again, some things have gotta change, like prunes. Disgusting, I want them gone. And dogs? They should stay puppies forever. Oh, and there's just one more thing. I want to bring my mother back to life.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12 Photos

Zombies - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
Blockade - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
Avalance - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
Ava Sharpe - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
Nate - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
Ava - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 12