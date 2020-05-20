Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Did every member of the team survive?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12, everyone took a sip from the Chalice, givin them immortality for 24 hours.

However, there was a big twist in the tale that threatened to change the future.

Meanwhile, the Waverider was under threat and only Sara could save it.

Constantin went on a mission to London, and found himself in the midst of a Zombie Apocalypse.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.