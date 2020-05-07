Fanatic Feed: The Blacklist's New Series Regular, Scandal's New Streaming Home, and More!

Here is a wrap up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, May 7, 2020.

NBC's The Blacklist has a new series regular for Season 8.

The hit drama has promoted Laura Sohn, who recurs as FBI Agent Alina Park.

TV Line first reported the news.

Sohn arrived on The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 7, and took over the job left by the exit of Mozhan Marno's Samar.

Alina quickly became a fan-favorite, and we're sure she will continue to make a big impact on Season 8.

The series was forced to shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with multiple episodes unproduced.

In order to bring the season to a close, the episode will feature a mix of live-action and animated scenes.

Yes, really.

It will certainly make for a different kind of finale.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ drama Defending Jacob is set to introduce a key recurring player this week in J.K. Simmons.

The actor is on board to play Billy Barber, Andy's estranged father.

Imprisoned with little regret, Billy plays a big role in coming events on the limited series.

On Friday's episode titled, “Visitors,” available on Friday, May 8th, Andy (Evans) visits his father Billy (Simmons) and learns some troubling information from Jacob’s friends Derek and Sarah.

The series, based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Betty Gabriel, Pablo Schreiber, and Sakina Jaffrey.

Here is a sneak peek.

Elsewhere, Scandal has a new streaming home.

The beloved ABC hit is leaving Netflix behind at the conclusion of its current deal and all seven seasons will be available on Hulu May, 20th.

The series was created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice).

Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers (Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding, and Tom Verica are executive producers.

Scandal was produced by ABC Studios.

It stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North, and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

The Washington, DC drama centered around political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Throughout its seven seasons, Scandal used OMG storytelling to explore political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.

It was known for wild moments, and now we get to relive all of them. Hooray, right?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.