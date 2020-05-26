FX Delays American Horror Story Season 10, Orders Spinoff

FX is firming up its plans for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

The cable network has officially postponed American Horror Story Season 10.

Instead of rolling out in the fall, the new chapter will bow in 2021.

While the news is unfortunate, it was expected.

Like many other TV shows, production on American Horror Story was halted as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy previously teased that another theme could be used this year because the planned tenth theme relied heavily on specific weather conditions.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment. It was a weather-dependent show,” Murphy said of the beach-set season to The Wrap.

“So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Instead of cobbling together another theme, there will be a longer wait on the horizon.

However, FX has not announced when in 2021 to expect the new season.

The cast of the tenth season includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

It's unclear at this stage whether there will be some changes because some cast members could have other project in the pipeline.

FX has also officially ordered a spinoff, which is set to tackle a new theme every single episode.

An episode order has not been announced at this moment in time, or even a premiere date, but still, it's good to know more from the franchise will come to light.

It's also possible that the spinoff could entice more franchise vets back, because a one-episode role is way easier and working on a show for an entire season.

As for the rest of the franchise, the main series has been renewed through Season 13.

FX knows the franchise is viable, and that's why it is zeroing in on all things AHS.

