Girl With the Dragon Tattoo TV Series in the Works at Amazon

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo lives!

Amazon is looking to revive the franchise with a TV series.

Once again, the project, would have Lisbeth Salander, the hacker character at the wheel of Stieg Larsson's best-selling Millenium trilogy of crime novels.

However, the project comes with a major caveat:

The character would be placed in today's world, with a brand new setting, new characters, and a storyline that is not adapted from the original work.

This is undoubtedly an attempt to lure in new viewers to the franchise, as opposed to continuing the storylines from the movies.

Amazon Studios and Left Bank Pictures are working with Sony Pictures TV on the project. Sony released the 2011 film based on The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which boasted a cast that included Rooney Mara in the titular role, and Daniel Craig.

No writer has been attached to the project, but it comes on the heels of Claire Foy playing the iconic role in the 2018 movie The Girl in the Spider's Web.

That particular movie failed to catch on, currently holding an approval rating of 40% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 229 reviews.

It was also a box office bomb, with a budget of $43 million, and making a paltry $35.2 million at the box office.

The first movie in the U.S. movie franchise had much better reviews, and maxed out at $232.6 million at the box office against a budget of $90 million.

The seven year wait between movies could be to blame here, but the most recent installment did not resonate, and there's no getting away from that.

It's unclear whethere any cast members from the previous two movies could appear, but given that the project seems to be a clean break to revive the franchise, it will probably be entirely new cast members.

Amazon is also home to Hanna, an action packed series that was much more intriguing than the original movie, so we have faith that this project could be worthwhile.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.