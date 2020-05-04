Grey's Anatomy Favorites in Danger in New Station 19 Trailer

Grey's Anatomy may have wrapped up its sixteenth season early, but spin-off series Station 19 is still chugging along.

The two shows, however, share a universe, meaning that Grey's Anatomy characters work with people from Station 19, and vice-versa.

ABC has dropped a new trailer for Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15, and it shows an armed woman causing trouble after an incident.

In a twist of fate, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) is in the ambulance trying to operate on a patient, and Ben (Jason George) is also present.

As the clip plays out, gunshots ring out at the conclusion, while Bailey is seen in Grey Sloan Memorial realizing that something is amiss.

Perhaps it's because the ambulance doesn't show up when it should.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Bailey has suffered a lot of heartache of late, so killing off her husband would be cruel.

Heck, even killing Jackson would be cruel.

He's not as prominent as he once was on Grey's Anatomy, but it's hard to imagine him being killed off on an episode of the spin-off.

Here's the official logline for the episode:

Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy’s search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme, on an all-new episode of ”Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, MAY 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The official press release also reveals all the guest stars who will be a part of the episode.

Guest starring are Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmidt, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Drew Rausch as John Finch, Jennifer Kim as Darcie, Peter Paige as Cooper, Rebekah Kennedy as Melly Wyatt, Mark Collier as Gary, Matthew Downs as Officer Reaser, Brenda Arteaga-Walsh as Officer Marinis, and Peter Onorati as Snuffy.

This is the episode before the "Louder Than a Bomb" season finale, which features the likes of Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Kim Raver.

The original Grey's Anatomy finale was said to feature an explosion that killed off a fan-favorite character.

However, that will not go ahead as planned, and the Station 19 finale will show the set-up of it all, but fans won't know what will happen until Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 17.

Have a look at the clip below:

Station 19 airs Thursdays on ABC.

