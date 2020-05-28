Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Finale Crushes Ratings Records

Grey's Anatomy's 16th season may have been cut short, but it went out with bumper ratings.

Among total viewers Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 drew 16.5 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on both linear and digital platforms.

This also marked a best since season premiere result for the hit ABC medical drama.

The episode, which aired April 9 surged by 9.2 million total viewers and by as much as 318% among adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day results.

In adults 18-49, the series delivered a 5.98 rating. These are tremendous results, and prove that, even though the live ratings are down, the series still commands a strong audience.

When Grey's Anatomy launched, there were no streaming services, so it was more appointment TV back then.

It makes sense that live numbers would slip, given the increased scripted offerings out there today, but the fact of the matter is that a lot of people still watch the show.

Grey's Anatomy is still ABC's #1 TV series, with the most recent season averaging 15.7 million viewers and a 5.92 rating.

The series has been renewed for Season 17, but the show's future is not guaranteed beyond that.

While it's hard to imagine ABC getting rid of the series willingly, the creative forces behind it have been adamant about following Ellen Pompeo's lead when it comes to saying goodbye.

If Ellen is ready to exit, then the series will likely wrap. It's possible that the hospital could continue to thrive on the small screen by way of Station 19, the firefighter spinoff.

Both shows have been crossing over a lot of late, and it's likely some Grey's cast members could continue to appear in the spinoff if the regular series ends.

However, Pompeo makes a lot of money from the series, so there's a good chance she will want to continue for several more seasons.

The show's quality has understandably faltered over the years, but it still manages to tackle topics that resonate with viewers.

What do you think of these ratings?

Are you surprised the show is still a blockbuster?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.