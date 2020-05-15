Grey's Anatomy Season 16's Final Episodes Will Never See the Light of Day

Grey's Anatomy planned an epic crossover with Station 19 for its Season 16 finale.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, shooting on the series was halted, and ABC later opted to conclude the season with an early finale.

If you watch Station 19 online, some of what was planned for Grey's Anatomy has been teased on the spin-off, with details about DeLuca's diagnosis coming to light.

As previously reported, Grey's Anatomy was set to kill off a beloved character following an explosion, and with Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 serving as the first part of the season-ending crossover.

Unfortunately, fans did not learn which character was being killed off, and now Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff has opened up about what will happen to the episodes.

"We had to go into some of the episodes of Station 19 and pull some [Grey's Anatomy-related] scenes and some dialogue, but not too much," she told E! Online..

"It's more going to affect Grey's in the fall, like we had built to a finale that we didn't get to shoot.

"We didn't get to shoot the last four episodes, so for sure what we were planning to do is changing, and we want to keep some of it and some of it's going to change. We're not going to do a bombing on Station 19's finale and then do it on Grey's [next season]."

It makes sense to scrap the bomb plot, but this also means the final four episodes will never see the light of day.

Does this mean the character who was getting killed off lives to fight another day? We're not quite sure, but it is possible!

Changing much of the plots will be a difficult job for the writers behind the show, but we think Grey's Anatomy Season 17 will present a rest of sorts for fans.

The good thing is that Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 17, but there's no telling when it will be able to return to production.

The Coronavirus pandemic brought over 100 shows to a halt, and networks have had to scramble to find content to fill up their schedules.

What are your thoughts on the episodes being nixed?

Hit the comments below.

