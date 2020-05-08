Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: DeLuca's Diagnosis Revealed!

When Grey's Anatomy was forced to end its 16th season with multiple episodes unproduced, it meant that some storylines were left without resolution.

Thankfully, spinoff series Station 19 has been giving fans hints about what would have played out in those final episodes had they been produced.

Thursday's Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15 gave fans a huge update on what became of DeLuca after breaking down in the hospital on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know DeLuca's mental health was questioned during Grey's Anatomy Season 16 after a string of incidents.

He became more manic about diagnosing his patients, leading to his girlfriend Meredith and sister, Carina, becoming concerned about him.

Carina said from the get-go that her brother was exhibiting the early signs of Bipolar disorder, the same condition their father suffers with.

DeLuca vehemently denied the diagnosis and fans were left to question what happened to him after the impromptu Grey's finale.

The remaining episodes were shelved because of a shut down brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to Station 19 operating on a different filming schedule, all episodes were produced for its third season.

The latest episode found Carina, who is dating Maya on the spinoff, discussing her relationship with her father.

She later revealed that DeLuca had learned he had Bipolar 1 and was battling the same condition her father has been for so long.

While it's good to know there is a confirmed diagnosis, we still don't know whether we will get to see the footage of him finding out, or if there will be a big time jump for Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

At least we know that the show has been renewed and that we should be getting answers to the most burning questions when the series ultimately returns.

As previously reported, several Grey's Anatomy cast members will actually appear on the season finale of Station 19, which focuses on an explosion.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.