Grey's Anatomy Stars Pay Tribute to Meredith and Addison's First Fiery Encounter

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for over 15 years.

While some shows fade into oblivion as they continue, before being ultimately canceled, Grey's Anatomy has remained one of the most resilient.

It's hard to believe the series launched as a midseason replacement all those years ago, and one of the biggest moments of Grey's Anatomy Season 1 was the first appearance of Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you remember the moment vividly. Addison arrived in Seattle Grace, looking for Derek, who was kinda busy romancing Meredith.

It was the catalyst for one of the biggest love triangles to hit the small screen, and with it being 15 years since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 9 aired, the actresses took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

"Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband 💅🏼🤝 #GreysAnatomy #Addison #FBF @GreysABC @PatrickDempsey @EllenPompeo," Montgomery shared on a tweet with a video of the iconic scene.

@katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!! 😂😂😂 it worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene ...when your character showed up ...was such a defining moment for this show. From that point on we had them hooked!!! https://t.co/CPsTTctHxW — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 22, 2020

Ellen Pompeo was quick to respond with her thoughts on the matter.

"@katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!! 😂😂😂 it worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene ...when your character showed up ...was such a defining moment for this show," Pompeo notes, adding:

"From that point on we had them hooked!!!"

Indeed, fans have been hooked on the show for years, but that moment was arguably the moment that pulled the rug from under every single fan.

Addison was an important character who became integral to the Grey's universe, and ultimately anchoring her own spinoff Private Practice for six seasons.

Fans were quick to throw in their two cents on the two actresses celebrating the series.

"Still one of the most iconic entrances in television history. Addison is a LEGEND," said one.

"i think you guys broke twitter perhaps," said another.

"The moment I knew this show was going to take over my life," said another fan.

The moment was crazy, and fans will remember it for years to come, more so if Grey's Anatomy continues to beat the odds.

We know the series has been renewed for Season 17, but the future beyond that is not guaranteed.

It's unlikely that the series will end because of ratings because it has always been a robust performer.

The more likely scenario would involve Pompeo deciding to exit the series.

The creative forces have been cautious about following Ellen's lead.

What do you think of this iconic scene being 15 years old?

Did that moment reel you in, or did it take some more time for you to become hooked on the show?

Hit the comments below.

