HBO Max Nabs Exclusive Streaming Rights for Young Sheldon

HBO Max may have launched with some surprise titles earlier this week, but it looks like the new streamer is going to continue to deliver new content.

The latest announcement is that HBO Max will be the streaming home to Young Sheldon, the popular spinoff of The Big Bang Theory.

The latter is already exclusively streaming, but no premiere date has been revealed for the spinoff as of yet.

Young Sheldon Season 3 recently wrapped on CBS, and a fourth season has already been announced.

The broadcast rights will remain at CBS, meaning that seasons will probably be added once they've wrapped.

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate spacetime. All you actually need is HBO Max,” series co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro said in a statement.

“We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

Added HBO Max content chief Kevin Reilly, “We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete. We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

The show centers on the Sheldon Cooper, a boy genius brought up in rural Texas.

The first three seasons focused on Sheldon’s high school years, but Season 4 will find the 11-year-old starting college at East Texas Tech.

That should allow for a wealth of new characters and storylines.

HBO Max launched with a wide array of content on Wednesday, with comedies including Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, as well as a string of hit dramas, and even some big movies.

While the reaction has generally been positive to the $15 per month streamer, some criticism has been leveled because of the app not being available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

