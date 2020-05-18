Ken Osmond Dies; Leave It to Beaver's Eddie Haskell, Dead at 76

Ken Osmond has died.

The beloved actor who was best known as Eddie Haskell on TV's Leave It to Beaver was 76.

Osmond's representative Bonnie Vent provided a statement to Variety from the actor's son Eric:

He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father.

He had his family gathered around him when he passed.

He was loved and will be very missed.

Osmond play the role of smart Eddie on the CBS sitcom Leave it to Beaver and played him for the show’s entire, six-season run.

He went on to reprise the role in a TV movie (Still the Beaver), a sequel series (The New Leave It to Beaver) and even a theatrical film (1997’s Leave It to Beaver), as well as on the TV shows Parker Lewis Can’t Lose and Hi Honey, I’m Home!.

Aside from that iconic role, Osmond had several other TV roles throughout his career.

He got his Hollywood as a child actor in films, before going on to have guest roles in Petticoat Junction, Lassie, The Munsters, Happy Days and Rags to Riches, and many more series.

More recently, Osmond starred in the 2016 movie CHARACTERz in the role of Daniel.

Osmond joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970.

After being shot multiple times during a foot chase in 1980 but was saved by both a protective vest and his belt buckle, according to Variety.

Osmond retired from the force in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and two sons, Christian and Eric.

Fans immediately flooded social media after the news of Osmond's death broke.

"Some terribly sad news: actor Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver, has passed away at the age of 76," said one fan, adding.

"His hysterical, obsequious repartee with Mrs. Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley) was unforgettable, even iconic."

Added another, "Rest In Peace, Eddie Haskell. Life wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you, Mr. Ken Osmond. Eddie wouldn’t have come to life without you. Rest now."

"SAD FAREWELL Ken Osmond, who made Eddie Haskell on Leave it to Beaver a TV icon, has died at the age of 76," said another.

"Eddie was always endearing and amusing. Much of that is because of Osmond's great portrayal. Well, another piece of my childhood has gone. RIP."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ken Osmond during this difficult time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.