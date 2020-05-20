TheSnyderCut Will Finally See Light of Day on HBO Max

HBO Max is doing something people never thought was possible:

Releasing the Snyder Cut!

The forthcoming streamer announced Wednesday that it will release Zack Snyder's long-wawaited director's cut of Justice League.

The project will arrive in 2021.

According to reports, the flick is said to be more than three-and-a-half hours long, as opposed to the released iteration of the movie, which clocked in at two hours.

“The Snyder Cut” is said to include many characters who never made the final cut of the movie, including Darkseid, Willem Dafoe’s Atlantean Vulko (who went on to debut Aquaman), as well as Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West (played by Kiersey Clemons).

Snyder previously teased that Superman would have donned the black version of his suit in his iteration of the movie.

So, yeah, a lot was left out of the final version of the movie, and we can't think of anything better to get people talking about HBO Max.

Fans have been asking for the release ever since the original movie debuted in 2017.

Snyder was the original director, but he was forced to step away during post-production following a family tragedy.

Joss Whedon stepped into bring the movie to fruition, but naturally, fans questioned how the two movies differed.

While the run time has not been announced by HBO Max, THR notes that the movie could be split up into six chapters, effectively making a miniseries.

The outlet also claims that HBO Max is putting up $20 to $30 million to complete production, and that could include bringing cast members back to complete voice work.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a statement.

“Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Added Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment: “Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver."

"At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

The movie's cast Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

