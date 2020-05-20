Outmatched Canceled at FOX

With networks continuing to stagger renewal, cancellation, and pickup announcements, another low-rated series got a late-night pink slip.

FOX has officially canceled Outmatched.

The series follows a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to get by and raise four kids — three of whom are certified geniuses.

It starredJason Biggs as Mike, Kay's husband and a blue-collar home contractor, Maggie Lawson as Kay, Mike's wife and a pit boss at a local casino,Tisha Campbell as Rita, a blackjack dealer and Kay's best friend, Ashley Boettcher as Nicole, Mike and Kay's older gifted daughter, Connor Kalopsis as Brian, Mike and Kay's eldest gifted son, Jack Stanton as Marc, Mike and Kay's younger gifted son who has only just been certified as a genius, Oakley Bull as Leila, Mike and Kay's youngest daughter who is not gifted and is therefore considered the "normal" one, and Finesse Mitchell as Irwin, Mike's best friend and Rita's husband.

The cancellation is not surprising.

The series launched with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating back in January, with the season ultimately averaging just 2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating overall.

As a result, it ranked 12th out of 15 scripted series on the network, meaning that a cancellation announcement was imminent.

FOX previously renewed 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Last Man Standing, Bob's Burgers, The Resident, Family Guy, and Duncanville for next season.

Deputy, Empire, and Almost Family have been canceled following low ratings.

The network has not yet made a decision on Prodigal Son, which recently wrapped its freshman season.

The psychological thriller averaged 3.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating on Mondays this season, emerging as the network's 5th highest-rated scripted series.

Thus, it is widely expected to snag a renewal. But this is FOX, the same network that canceled the similarly rated The Passage last year, so we shouldn't rule anything out.

It is a shame the show is still on the bubble, but we should have some clarity in the coming days.

FOX announced its fall plans last week, banishing most returning scripted shows to 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It acquired L.A.s Finest from Spectrum, and plans to launch current season holdovers The NeXt and Filthy Rich.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.