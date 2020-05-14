RHONY Season 12 Episode 7 Review: How Ya Like Them Apples?

Dorinda Medley is a hypocrite.

There, I said it.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7 was bursting at the seams with tension -- some of it was sexual, some of it was aggressive, but most of it was all thanks to those darn apples at the vineyard.

I have to give credit to the editing team of the promo for this installment. They made me think someone planted the story about Dorinda and John, and that she was going to vehemently deny that it was true.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know Dorinda flips a switch and becomes the nastiest person around.

We've witnessed it for years. She's like a pitbull when she locks on to someone, she doesn't let go. She continues to insult people with low blows, and the way she treated Tinsley was horrible.

Yes, Tinsley could have probably picked a better time and place to call Dorinda out on being a hypocrite, but Dorinda would be the first to do the same to Tinsley.

Tinsley felt bullied for having her say, and that's not a nice feeling. Some housewives believe Dorinda can do no wrong, but the biggest surprise the way Sonja, of all people, went in on Tinsley.

Tinsley's comments came from a place of hurt, and the way she was spoken to by her supposed friends clearly made her think she was what Dorinda said she was.

Likening Tinsley to a mint that will disappear and her relationships to a piece of gum because they don't last long was a bit much.

The feud ignited between Tinsley and Dorinda, and we have Elyse to thank for it. She may not be a regular housewife, but she acts as a mouthpiece for the producers.

It's like she knows what makes good TV, so I could get on board with her being a more permanent fixture to the cast if she continues to stir the pot.

Dorinda is changing, but she's continuing to be mean for no apparent reason. The low blows were horrible and brought Tinsley to tears in front of many onlookers.

It's no wonder Tinsley has allegedly exited the show and move to Chicago. Who would want to be associated with a group of women who belittle her on a daily basis?

Leah tried to play mediator, and I appreciated that, but surely she should have rushed off to check on her friend instead of allowing Luann to check-in.

There's a desire from Leah to mend fences between Tinsley and Dorinda, but that ship sailed several seasons ago. They are like oil and water, and sometimes, you have to realize that those people are not good to have in your life.

Luann, who has been acting like a wild child over the last few years, actually gave Tinsley some sound advice.

It's just a shame Luann couldn't keep her comments to herself about Leah's apartment. Not everyone likes to have too much space, and Leah admitted that it was enough room for herself and her daughter.

That's all that matters. What we didn't need was Luann to show off her blatant snobbery by trashing the size of the apartment, the decor, and even the coffee table.

New York City is an expensive place to live in. There's no getting away from that, but look for Leah to upgrade her digs if she gets to stick around for a second season as a housewife.

Sonja is proving to be the sloppiest drunk around. Her actions at the winery were horrifying, and the way she gets drunk and talks about sex for everyone within a 10-mile radius is not a good look.

Yes, she can be one of the funniest housewives around. That being said, I did laugh when she was quizzing the owner of the winery about how many acres it sits on, as well as how much money he earns.

"How Ya Like Them Apples?" was a much better installment than The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Episode 6, and my theory stands that the show is only good these days when the ladies leave the confines of the city behind.

Maybe the long-gestating The Real Housewives: All-Stars will finally come to pass, and we'll get the best ladies from each franchise going off on a massive vacation.

How fun would that be?

Even if this special season featured past housewives, it would still be a hit for Bravo.

For now, it looks like we're returning to the city, but the tension from the winery should have a halo effect on the coming episodes, so hopefully we'll get some more juicy drama.

