Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: How Ya Like Them Apples?

Did the group cut Dorinda off for good?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7, the ladies visited a winery, and Tinsley wasted no time in getting details about Dorinda's fraught relationship with John.

The two women quickly started screaming at each other, leading to another explosive argument between the entire cast.

Meanwhile, Leah invited Luann to her house, but grew concerned over Luann's snooty comments.

