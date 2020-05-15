Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: How Ya Like Them Apples?

at .

Did the group cut Dorinda off for good? 

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7, the ladies visited a winery, and Tinsley wasted no time in getting details about Dorinda's fraught relationship with John. 

Just a Sip - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6

The two women quickly started screaming at each other, leading to another explosive argument between the entire cast. 

Meanwhile, Leah invited Luann to her house, but grew concerned over Luann's snooty comments. 

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7 Quotes

Luann and I, we've shared similar obstacles in our lives. There's a kindred spirit connection between me and her that I felt when I met her.

Leah

Luann: Wow, I love the building.
Leah: It's cool, isn't it?
Luann: You can tell a lot by just the corridor.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7 Photos

Is This Your Apartment? - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7
Leah Talks About Her Apartment - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7
The Truth Comes Out - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7
Corn Field Craze - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7
  1. The Real Housewives of New York City
  2. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12
  3. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: How Ya Like Them Apples?