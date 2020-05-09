RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5: Meet The Queens!

A new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is only a month away!

Ten legendary queens are getting another shot at the crown and prize money on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5. The competition is fierce, the gowns are flawless, and anything could happen on the road to victory.

Plus, someone will claim their spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Past winners have included Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, and Trinity the Tuck.

Before we jump back into the All Stars world after RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 crowns their winner, let's take a look into which queens are competing for their second chance. (And in some cases, this will be their third run at the crown!)

Check out the photos below of the returning queens and a little bit about their Drag Race Herstory.

1. Alexis Mateo (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 1)

Bam! The spicy and lovable pageant queen has returned to show the competition how it's done.

Alexis's first run at the crown took her to the final three. Along the way, she won three Maxi Challenges and survived three lipsyncs, but she got eliminated mere moments before getting to compete in the final winning lipsync of the competition.

She got a second chance by returning to All Stars, where she paired with Yara Sofia in the team's twist for the season. Unfortunately, they were the fourth team eliminated.

Alexis has plenty of personality, grace, and a fun-loving attitude. All the great qualities that make her a fan favorite and an amazing drag mother to Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

2. Blair St. Clair (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10)

Broadway queens everywhere found their rising star in the talent that is Blair St. Clair.

Blair loved to exude dramatic essence in her challenges; while she never won a Maxi Challenge, she did win a Mini Challenge. She was one of the sweetest queens in the competition and had all the potential to become a superstar. In a season full of big personalities, Blair is a beloved and underrated fan favorite.

Will a new look and winning attitude snatch her the crown this time around?

3. Derrick Barry (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

It's Derrick, bitch! Derrick is back and she's stronger than yesterday.

The professional Britney Spears impersonator wowed the judges with her natural talent to channel the Princess of Pop. Unfortunately, Derrick's inability to separate her drag-style from her Britney character became an ongoing issue that plagued the performer. She couldn't pull ahead against her competition who had established styles.

Derrick won one Maxi Challenge and one Mini Challenge during her time on the main stage. Could this time be Derrick's lucky break to the top?

4. India Ferrah (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3)

India didn't have the best time on Drag Race compared to the other queens on this list. She got eliminated pretty early on during the fourth round and never won a challenge. Though, she did survive one lipsync.

Actually, it was THE lipsync that caused the now-infamous line, "Drag is not a contact sport." No Drag Race superfan will ever forget the image of Mimi Imfurst lifting India Ferrah on her shoulders against India's consent.

India is back for redemption and to claim the legacy she truly deserves.

5. Jujubee (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 1)

Jujubee is a legendary Drag Race queen. From her iconic confessionals to her cutting reads, this performer steals the spotlight wherever she goes. And with one-liners to spare.

During her first run, she won three lipsyncs and only one Mini challenge. But, it was the first iteration of the "Reading is Fundamental!" game that has become a mainstay throughout the series, and part of that is due to Jujubee's reads. Seriously, she read the queens to filth!

During All Stars, she got paired with her close friend Raven and faced a similar bumpy path as well. But, Jujubee was a star and delivered reality TV gold for fans at home.

Plus, her lipsync against Raven has become an iconic lipsync in Drag Race Herstory.

6. Mariah Balenciaga (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3)

Similar to her Season 3 sister India Ferrah, Mariah had an abrupt early ending to her time on Drag Race. Unfortunately, she got the boot during her only time lipsyncing on the main stage.

Though, she can claim one Mini Challenge win to her competitive resume.

Mariah served looks, poise, and beauty during her time in the competition. Even though this is her first time returning as a contestant, Mariah has made several guest appearances on Drag Race throughout the decade.

Will her second chance be the winning ticket?

7. Mayhem Miller (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10)

The meme queen in red is about to leave her competition on read. (See what we did there, Nicki Minaj.)

Mayhem Miller is a legendary drag queen who had established a strong career reputation long before entering the competition. Once she competed on Drag Race, she made an early showing by winning the first Maxi Challenge.

Unfortunately, Mayhem's progress started falling as she faded too much into the background while her competitors rose higher and higher. Mayhem won one lipsync, but she couldn't beat Monet X Change in a country-themed lipsync.

Mayhem has the talent and legacy to dominate the competition. This return could be her shot to take the crown that slipped through her fingers the first time around.

8. Miz Cracker (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10)

Aaaaaaaannnnd crack-tion! Someone call Katelyn because Miz Cracker is ready to serve a dish of redemption for dinner.

Miz Cracker was a consistently high performer during her original run on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10. While she only won one Maxi Challenge, she found herself in the top (usually in second place) plenty of times; narrowly avoiding victory in the smallest of margins. And her fifth-place elimination was shocking since it was her first time having to lipsync.

Miz Cracker delivered plenty of funny one-liners, memorable confessionals, and looks on the runway. However, she couldn't get out of her head and stop producing herself, which disappointed the judges late into the competition.

Can Miz Cracker overcome her past foe to win the game?

9. Ongina (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1)

The "Lost Season" is making a comeback with a fan favorite that has been requested by fans for years. Seriously, FOR YEARS!

Ongina is the iconic drag queen who blended feminine beauty and androgynous realness into her drag aesthetic. She won two Maxi Challenges and one Mini Challenge during her time in the competition.

Many expected her to make it to the finals and potentially win. Unfortunately, she ended up in the bottom two against another frontrunner (eventual winner Bebe Zahara Benet), so it was a shocking elimination, to say the least.

Ongina is part of the long list of great Drag Race competitors who missed out on winning. An All Stars run could be her chance to claim the title once and for all.

10. Shea Couleé (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9)

Ever wondered who played Blac Chyna instead of Nina Bonina Brown? That was Shea. Though, Shea's legacy is much more iconic than one Maxi Challenge-winning role.

Shea dominated the majority of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9! She won four Maxi Challenges and won a lipsync against Nina. Her looks on the runway were gorgeous, her performances in challenges usually placed her at the top, and her confessionals won over fans.

Shea seemed like a lock to win the competition. However, the new "Lipsync For The Crown" twist knocked her out of the running after the iconic lipsync against her BFF and eventual winner, Sasha Velour. (No one would've won against those falling rose petals.)

After getting so close to winning, her return to the Werk Room might be what she needs to snatch the crown.

Who do you think will win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5? Who are you excited to see again?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 premieres Friday, June 5 on VH1 at 8/7c.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.