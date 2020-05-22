Single Parents and Bless This Mess Co-Creator Responds to Double Cancellation: 'This Is My Red Wedding!'

It was a bloody Thursday for ABC.

The network renewed a bunch of shows, and canceled some more on Thursday.

Among those cancellations were comedies Single Parents and Bless This Mess, and the co-creator of both shows took to Instagram with her comments on the matter.

“Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding,” Liz Meriwether said on the social media site, sharing photos of her with Bless This Mess co-creator and star Lake Bell, as well as other members of the series’ cast.

“But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows,” added Meriwether.

“We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you.”

Leading out of The Conners, ABC’s top comedy, Bless This Mess averaged a 0.67 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers, right on par with its freshman run.

Out of the 10 sitcoms ABC aired this TV season, it ranked No. 5 in both measures. It was widely expected to score a renewal because it had shown it was capable of staying steady in the ratings.

It delivered a better demo number than American Housewife, mixed-ish and black-ish, all of which scored renewals from ABC.

As for Single Parents, it averaged a 0.6 demo rating and 2.6 million viewers. These numbers represent declines of 32 and 24 percent from its freshman run.

It ranked #7 in the demo out of the 10 ABC comedies. While the ratings were soft, this one was buzzy, boasting a cast that included Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, and Tyler Wladis.

ABC also canceled Emergence and Schooled on Thursday. Emergence was expected to get the chop after a season of low ratings, but Schooled was in good standing as a spinoff of The Goldbergs.

The series was also expected to snag a renewal, so the cancellation was surprising.

Parent series, The Goldbergs will continue for another season, however.

