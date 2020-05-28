Step Up Series Saved By Starz Following Youtube Cancellation

Step Up has found a new home.

Starz is resuscitating the TV adaptation of the hit movie franchise a year after being canceled by Youtube Premium.

The news is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that the show seemingly faded away following its cancellation.

10 new episodes have been ordered of the seies from creator and executive producer Holly Sorenson and Lionsgate Television.

Characters from the previous season are slated to return, while a slew of new characters are set to enter the series as it expands its world in the move to Starz.

The series is inspired by the Step Up Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, and on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya Rivera), his partner in High Water and in life.

The upcoming season will see Sage, Colette and their relationship challenged as they face criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water.

“Holly and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the ‘Step Up’ franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming for Starz.

“This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate.”

Tricia Helfer is set to play a new character named Erin, alongside stars Ne-Yo and Naya Rivera, and returning series regulars including Petrice Jones as Tal, Faizon Love as Uncle Al, Marcus Mitchell as Dondre, Jade Chynoweth as Odalie, Carlito Olivero as Davis, Terrence Green as Rigo, Eric Graise as King, and Kendra Oyesanya as Poppy.

“The latest installment of ‘Step Up’ not only reimagines the entire franchise but is filled with high energy, lots of heart and electrifying dance moves, and we’re very excited to reunite the talented cast and creative teams for another great season,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs.

“This collaboration underscores our ability to work successfully across our businesses to supply premium content to Starz.”

The first two seasons will be made available to Starz customers ahead of the revival.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.