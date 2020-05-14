The CW Pushes Nearly All Original Shows to 2021, Announces Return Dates for Supernatural, Legacies, & More

The CW is taking some precautions when it comes to programming in the 2020-21 TV season.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic that brought the TV industry to a halt, the network is pushing most of its scripted line-up to January 2021.

“This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC’s most iconic superhero in SUPERMAN & LOIS, the return of the Texas Rangers in WALKER, the reimagined KUNG FU and the rebellious drama THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH."

"And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW.

“In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media."

"Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms.”

“As we manage the current crisis, we’ve developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind,” Pedowitz added.

The network has also revealed which nights your favorite shows are set to air, and there are some big changes on the way.

Charmed, which spent all of the current season on Fridays, is on the move back to Sundays, where it will air out of Batwoman.

Current Sunday occupant Supergirl is not on the schedule, but it will probably be the case that it will return later in the season.

Mondays in January will bring All American and Black Lightning back, meaning the night will be unchanged vs. Fall 2019.

Both shows performed decently, so it makes sense for the network to keep them together.

Tuesdays will consist of The Flash and new Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois, which nabbed a straight-to-series order earlier this year.

Wednesdays will be unchanged, with Riverdale and Nancy Drew continuing to solve mysteries in January.

The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, starring Supernatural's Jared Padalecki, will lead off Thursdays in January.

It is being paired with Legacies, which is set to return for its third season.

Fridays in January will be unscripted with Penn and Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Supernatural is slated to return in the fall, along with The Outpost, Pandora, and a bunch of acquisitions.

Have a look at the fall schedule.

MONDAY

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY

8 pm Swamp Thing

9 pm Tell Me a Story

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30 pm Dead Pixels

9 pm Coroner

THURSDAY

8 pm Supernatural (Final episodes)

9 pm The Outpost

FRIDAY

8 pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

SUNDAY

8 pm Masters of Illusion

9 pm Pandora

Here is the full January 2021 schedule.

Sunday

8/7c: Batwoman

9/8c: Charmed

Monday

8/7c: All American

9/8c: Black Lightning

Tuesday

8/7c: The Flash

9/8c: Superman & Lois

Wednesday

8/7c: Riverdale

9/8c: Nancy Drew

Thursday

8/7c: Walker

9/8c: Legacies

Friday

8/7c: Penn and Teller

9/8c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

