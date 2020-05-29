The Good Fight Loses Another Original Series Regular

The Good Fight is losing another series regular.

Cush Jumbo, who has been with the CBS All Access series since its debut, is exiting ahead of its fifth season.

TV Line first reported the news.

Unfortunately, there may not be any on-screen resolution for Luca Quinn because of the COVID-19 crisis, which brought The Good Fight Season 4 to a grinding halt with three episodes unproduced.

However, the actress is open to returning to end her character arc if the schedules allow it to happen.

Jumbo first played the character on The Good Wife, the show the series spun off from.

“I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight," the actress said in a statement to TV Line.

"I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

Robert and Michelle King want to have the actress return to wrap up her character arc on-screen, but it will really depend on schedules.

CBS All Access confirmed The Good Fight would return for a fifth season earlier this month.

"THE GOOD FIGHT remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access a the time of the renewal.

"While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic."

"Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes."

"We can't wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five." "It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," said Robert and Michelle King.

"It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring THE GOOD FIGHT back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.

What do you think of the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.