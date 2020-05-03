The Lincoln Lawyer TV Adaptation Shelved at CBS

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer is dead.

CBS has reportedly decided to shelve the drama series based on Michael Connelly's 2005 novel of the same, according to Deadline.

The project snagged a series commitment from CBS back in June 2019, and was to be written and executive-produced by David E. Kelley (The Practice).

Additional EPs included Connelly, Ted Humphrey, Ross Fineman, and director Adam Bernstein.

According to the official synopsis, the series would center around Mickey Haller, “an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln town car, as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.”

Logan Marshall-Green was said to be attached to take on the title role, alongside a cast that included Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom), Angus Sampson (No Activity), and Jazz Raycole (The Quad).

This is the first pass of the 2020-21 TV season, and given that the novel and the subsequent movie adaptation were well-received, it is somewhat surprising.

When the show was ordered, it was with a series commitment, meaning that it was highly likely to hit the air.

TV networks are at an impasse over what to do about upfronts, mostly because the lack of completed pilots, meaning that they will either have to blindly order a show that is not proven, or stick with marginably rated bubble series.

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, several networks may be without original scripted content in the fall, unless they acquire series from other destinations.

CBS has previously aired Showtime's Dexter to fill scheduling gaps, and The CW already acquires a bunch of shows for its summer schedule.

Still, it's surprising CBS is nixing The Lincoln Lawyer so soon.

There is word that A+E studios could shop the project to other destinations, but with the current state of the TV industry, there's no telling what might happen next.

Are you disappointed about the series not hitting the air?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.