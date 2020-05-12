The Mandalorian Season 2 Adds Katee Sackhoff as Iconic Character

Katee Sackhoff will reportedly bring her animated Star Wars character to life during The Mandalorian Season 2.

/Film is reporting that the Battlestar Galactica star will play Bo-Katan on the Disney+ series.

Sackhoff previously voiced the character on animated series Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Bo-Katan was a Mandalorian, so that means that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin will be meeting more people like him on the sophomore run of the series.

While Disney+, Lucasfilm, and even Sackhoff have not confirmed her involvement, the outlet notes that she filmed her appearance in February, just before the Covid-19 shut down that brought the TV industry to a halt.

If the role was only filmed in February, it's likely to be a one-episode guest stint, which makes sense.

Sackhoff is also busy shooting the second season of Netflix sci fi drama Another Life.

Best known for her Starbuck role on Battlestar Galactica, Sackhoff has also appeared on The Flash multiple times in recent years.

The good news for fans of The Mandalorian is that the series wrapped shooting in March, and that post-production is being carried out remotely.

The series is still on track for an October return, and fans can get caught up with all the behind the scenes developments with a docuseries currently airing on Disney+.

Rosario Dawson is also rumored to be playing a live-action version of another Rebels/Clone Wars character, Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano, while Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett’s father Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is reportedly appearing.

Finally, Bill Burr will reprise his role as mercenary Mayfield.

The Mandalorian Season 1 went down a treat with fans, and there's a good chance the second season could do the same.

It will all come down to the storylines and the execution of it all.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.