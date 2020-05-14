The Purge and Treadstone Canceled at USA Network

USA Network appears to be exiting the scripted market.

The latest casualties at the cable network are Treadstone and The Purge.

They are both spinoffs of wildly popular movie franchises, but neither set the ratings alight upon their launches.

Treadstone is ending after just one season.

The series explored the origin story and present-day actions of a fictional CIA black-ops program known as Operation Treadstone — a covert program that uses a behavior-modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly-superhuman assassins.

The series follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously 'awakened' to resume their deadly missions.

The program breaks down these assassins' personalities, erases their memories, and eliminates their moral code so they can effectively kill targets around the world. Treadstone's legacy was present and begins in an East Berlin incident that transpires in 1973.

This involves John Randolph Bentley (Jeremy Irvine), one of the program's agents, who escapes his Soviet captors. The story also pivots to the present day, following a group of assets being "activated" by force or awakened after a moment of high tension.

Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Han Hyo-joo, Brian J. Smith, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes also starred.

Treastone Season 1 averaged 502,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The Purge had to the movies It revolved around an alternate dystopian United States ruled by a totalitarian government that sanctions a 12-hour period which legalizes all crimes, including vandalism, theft, arson, and murder.

The first season followe several seemingly unconnected characters as they experience the night: Miguel Guerrero, a Marine searching for his sister Penelope who has joined a death cult; Jane Barbour, an executive who uses the Purge as an opportunity for revenge; and Jenna and Rick Betancourt, married entrepreneurs who attend a Purge party to seek investment capital from a wealthy Purge supporter.

The second season begins just as an annual Purge night is drawing to a close, and follows different characters dealing with the consequences of that night and investigating conspiracies in the year before the next purge.

Gabriel Chavarria, Hannah Emily Anderson, Jessica Garza, Lili Simmons, Amanda Warren, Colin Woodell, and Lee Tergesen starred.

Despite a splashy debut, the second season lost steam, ultimately averaging 562,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating.

Still, this was enough to make it the network's #2 scripted series in the demo.

Deadline is reporting that the network is actively working to change focus, and zero in on unscripted, live, and event scripted series.

It's unclear what this means for the network #1 scripted series, Queen of the South, which has already been renewed for Season 5.

The Sinner recently wrapped its third season, but the numbers were not great. It had a 0.16 rating in the demo, so it will all come down to whether the network will be able to monetize such a weak linear performer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.