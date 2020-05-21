This Is Us May Not Resume Production Until January 2021

Fans may be in for an even longer wait for This Is Us Season 5.

Actor Jon Huertas revealed the news on Wednesday.

“I was just on the phone with Dan Fogelman and we were talking about, you know, we may not go into production until January, depending on whether or not there’s a second wave,” Huertas, who plays Miguel Rivas on the show, said during a live-streamed video call with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other industry leaders.

“When we talk about the protocols and the guidelines that we may be following when we go back into production, it’s really kind of daunting to all of us. The actors, we talk all the time.”

“We have a crew of two, three hundred people who work in close proximity. We consider ourselves a family,” he said.

“As much as we would like to get back online, we are very much concerned about our crew.”

The news is hardly surprising.

Many TV shows were forced to halt production in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Is Us was unaffected because it had already wrapped production on its fourth season, meaning that fans got to view all the episodes that were supposed to be a part of the season.

However, This Is Us typically returns in September, and the longer the shut down continues, the more fans will have to wait for more episodes.

NBC has yet to announce its fall schedule, and that could be because it is trying to figure out which shows could have episodes available to rollout in the fall.

FOX and The CW previously announced they were pushing most of their returning scripted slate to 2021.

However, CBS unveiled a business as usual fall schedule earlier this week, which included returning hits such as NCIS, Blue Bloods, and Young Sheldon.

There are a lot of moving pieces right now, so everything is up in the hair.

However, if This Is Us does not return to production until January, then fans will probably have to wait until March 2021 for more episodes.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.