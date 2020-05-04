Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 18

Did Batwoman get the help she needed?

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 18 was filled with wild moments, but most of it stemmed from Kate asking Luke and Julie to work with her. 

All Tied Up - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 18

Did she put them in danger?

Meanwhile, Alice got a surprise visit from Jacob Kane, turning the entire case on its head. 

Did she get the result she wanted in the end?

Finally, Mary was on a mission to prove herself, but she realized along the way she was in for a tough time. 

Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 18 Quotes

Mary: We wanna hide the goods but not hide the goods. You feel me?
Kate: Ok, the goal is to blend in.
Mary: Yeah, but at this place, standing out is blending in.

Mary: Congratulations! On behalf of the medical profession, both licensed and unlicensed, I'd like to offer my sincerest 'WHATUP!' on shutting down that chop shop. I wasn't sure how you guys celebrated.
Kate: Usually by icing my knuckles.

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 18

