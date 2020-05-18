Watch Family Guy Online: Season 18 Episode 20

Did Principal Shepherd get his job back?

On Family Guy Season 18 Episode 20, he was left out in the cold after fat-shaming Chris.

Did the Griffins take pity on him?

Meanwhile, Brian sued Stewie for writing a series of children's books which portray him as an idiot.

With devastating events surrounding the family, did they manage to come back from it all?

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.