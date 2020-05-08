Watch In The Dark Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Murphy save Max?

On In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4, Max's past came back to haunt him and his girlfriend could only help him so much. 

Ben on His Phone - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Felix found difficulty juggling his dating life with his dealing life, leading to a devastating twist. 

Elsewhere, Jess was happily distracted by a new romance, but was she still pining for her ex?

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Sam: Max Parrish got arrested.
Nia: Max is alive?
Sam: It would appear so.
Nia: Change that, and find Darnell. 

I would have had a ten-hour lead on Dean if I hadn't gone back for that money, now look at where I am.

Max

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Jess and Sterling - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4
Sterling - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4
Sam - tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4
Dating Woes - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4
Dating Versus Dealing - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4
Felix's Phone - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 4
