Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did graduating from basic training allow the girls to hone their magical abilities?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 10, things took a turn when the world was still in a tough position following the wave of terror attacks.

The witches were ready to find their way in the world, but was a clear and present threat waiting in the wings to take them all down?

Meanwhile, Alder said there was a daring rescue mission up for grabs for the most talented witches.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.