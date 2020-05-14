Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Alder continue to lie?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9, the witches wondered whether it was worth trusting her again. 

Creative Force - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9

With a deadly attack imminent, they had to find a way to play nice with each other. 

Meanwhile, Abigail was faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier. 

Who helped her through it?

Elsewhere, Tally learned something new about Gerit. 

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

We have a very real enemy in front of us. We don't need an imaginary one.

Alder

We were used. And Libba paid the ultimate price.

Tally [to Abigail]

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Tough Times - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9
On the Rise - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9
Saying Goodbye - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9
Final Tribute - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9
Reluctant Daughter - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9
Pleasant Moment Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9
