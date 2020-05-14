Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Alder continue to lie?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 9, the witches wondered whether it was worth trusting her again.

With a deadly attack imminent, they had to find a way to play nice with each other.

Meanwhile, Abigail was faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier.

Who helped her through it?

Elsewhere, Tally learned something new about Gerit.

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.