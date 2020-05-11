Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 31 Episode 21

Did Lisa find a best friend for life?

On The Simpsons Season 31 Episode 21, the youngster found someone who shared her passion for horses.

However, the new friend in her life came armed with a circle of snooty young rich girls.

Meanwhile, Homer and Marge went on a romantic cruise to try to rekindle their relationship.

Did it work, or did they drift further apart?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.