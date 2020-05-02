What to Watch: Good Witch and Dead to Me Premieres, All Rise and Riverdale Finales

With networks starting to run out of scripted programming, it's good to know that there are still some options out there.

We have premieres of some Netflix hits, and some returning broadcast originals, so that's always a plus!

Take a look below at our recommendations for what to watch this week.

Sunday, May 3

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

It's Ladies Night in Gotham! Kate goes clubbing and runs into an old flame.

Meanwhile, Sophie's mission gets her close to a co-worker, and Julia takes Luke undercover to recover the much sought-after journal his father wrote.

Can't forget about Alice. How will she be scheming? Who can derail them while she's in Arkham?

Tune in and then check out our review here! We're bound to have something to discuss!

8/7c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Another season of Good Witch starts tonight! With Grace and Nick off to college, that means the adults will get a lot more attention.

On the premiere, a mysterious new guest named Joy arrives at Grey House, but is she really as mysterious as she thinks she is? Nothing gets past Cassie, after all.

And Wynonna Earp fans, fan-favorite Katherine Barrell is playing Joy, and she's set to be a series regular!

Elsewhere, you can expect more from the Middleton Treasure and the Merriwick/Davenport curse that's plaguing Abigail and Donovan on Good Witch Season 6.

We'll have a full review of the episode after it airs, and keep an eye on TV Fanatic for interviews with the stars over the next few weeks.

8/7c Killing Eve (BBC America)

After some seriously shocking twists and turns, the insanity continues on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4, an installment that will go down as the most shocking to date.

This season may not have the intrigue of the previous two, but it is amping up the drama.

Return to TV Fanatic after it airs for a full review.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

Kara and the Super Friends are finally back on this special episode of Supergirl, AKA Melissa Benoist's directorial debut!

And it's a big episode. Finally, we will learn exactly how Lex became a universally loved man after Crisis.

Lex will also continue to try to get closer to Lena (ugh) and pit Kara and Leviathan against one another.

9/8c Westworld (HBO)

What comes after the end of the world? Well, another season, but how this one will end is going to being exciting.

Now that Delores has weaponized Cal, how will humanity's demise play out?

Expect ass-kicking, gunplay, enigmatic prophecies, and unlikely heroes. It's anyone's guess how we're going and where we'll end up.

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWTIME)

A new angel arrives in the form of Sister Molly, and Tiago has heaven on his mind when they meet. Unfortunately, her formidable mother, Miss Adelaide, isn't so keen on Molly making friends.

Lewis continues to investigate local Nazi activities. It turns out he's got his own Scooby gang of sleuths recruited.

Magda's influence on Councilman Townsend and Dr. Craft deepens in troubling, yet different ways. Where will she lead them? What damage can we expect?

Maria's children are all in precarious positions. Mateo meets a dangerously attractive individual. Raul's life is leaning towards the keeping of Santa Muerte. Josefina is stricken with grief. How will Maria protect them all?

Check out our review as soon as the credits roll. We want to know what you love (or not) about this new series!

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Nolan, Chen, and West’s rookie year is coming to an end. Are they ready for the job?

And when a fellow rookie is involved in a shooting, does it mean there’s a mole in the department?

It’s part one of a two-part season finale! Check it out and then be on TV Fanatic right afterward for a full review!

Monday, May 4

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

It's the first part of the two-episode season finale event, and it's going to be a wild one for the 118.

With a rogue hot air balloon, a power outage, and a derailed train, things are going to get crazy!

Oh, and there's also a certain return. Yes, we're totally talking about Connie Britton as Abby.

9/8c All Rise (CBS)

All Rise will return with its season finale -- a pandemic-themed hour that will use the likes of Zoom, Facetime, and other technology to deliver a conclusion for fans.

How will the show hold up with this new style of storytelling? We're not sure, but that's all part of the fun.

10/9c Almost Paradise (WGN America)

We finally find out what traumatic event made the gorgeous Kai enter police work.

Also, Alex continues to stick his nose in where it isn't always welcomed.

Tuesday, May 5

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

Will Dan Conner lose the house? Is Becky really considering marrying Emilio? And where will Ben and Darlene finally end up?

It's the season finale! Check it out and then be on TV Fanatic right afterward for a full review!

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

After last week's emotional episode, Barry has yet another issue to deal with when Godspeed returns. As if his wife being trapped in a mirror wasn't enough.

Barry turns to Hartley for help, but thanks to Crisis, he and the Flash are now enemies. Hopefully, Team Flash will finally catch a break for once, and maybe Iris will escape her prison.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Now that the Legends have all of the Loom of Fate pieces, what will be their first course of action? Our vote is on saving Behrad. It's too early to lose such a great addition to the team.

Sara also comes to terms with whatever is happening to her, though we all know that she is gaining a new power. Hopefully, we'll get a handle on her new power and what it means.

9/8c Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)

This documentary highlights the life of actress Natalie Wood, who is often remembered more for her mysterious death than for her life and tremendous talent.

Natalie's daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, does what she can to shed light on the woman she loved and who was adored by millions for her many film roles by sharing personal reflections and sitting down with those who knew Natalie best, including husband, Robert Wagner.

It's an intimate portrait reminding us of what we lost. And while it doesn't add any new information on how she might have died, it's a worthy film and should be seen.

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

If you're looking for a bit of action after celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday, then there's nothing like a couple of bank robbers trying to evade the authorities.

The team gets tasked with catching a father and son bank-robbing team when they break free during their prison transport to trial and is there anything more entertaining than crime family shenanigans? Probably not.

10/9c For Life (ABC)

On the penultimate episode of the season, there's a power shift after the prison riot, and it can make or break Aaron.

Before he has a chance to recover fully and he's given the time to prepare for his retrial, controversial prison warden Cyrus Hunt is back, determined to stop Aaron and upend all of Safiya's prison reforms.

Wednesday, May 6

Workin' Moms (Netflix)

Awesomesauce! One of the funniest and most irreverent series on Netflix (thanks to CBC in Canada) returns today.

When we chatted with Victor Webster, who plays Mike Bolinski on the series, he had only praise for Catherine Reitman and what she's accomplished with the series.

He also revealed that his character undergoes a bit of a transformation, and we won't see it coming!

Raise your hand if you're going to be binge-watching the latest season on Wednesday!

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Did a work of fiction become fact?

The season finale of Riverdale is here, and Jughead is tasked with writing a story for the University of Iowa.

Yep, it's as dark as you'd expect!

8/7c The Challenge (MTV)

After a needless cliffhanger, we pick up with the aftermath of the battle between Jay and Rogan.

Poor Jay was limp when the previous episode concluded, so we can only hope he will be able to continue the competition.

On a side note, can someone get Rogan out of the compound? He's the worst.

Thursday, May 7

9/8c Blindspot (NBC)

Finally, after being pushed back a week by the Parks and Recreation reunion, the Blindspot burnoff begins.

Nearly a year after Blindspot Season 4 ended in a fiery cliffhanger, we will finally find out which agents survived that cabin explosion.

Can the survivors escape from the frame in which Madeline Burke had trapped them in the opener of the short Blindspot Season 5?

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Dark Felix is rising. As Murphy and the gang slip further into their new life of crime, Felix is emerging as the most jaded of them all.

He already borrowed a weapon from his mom, and now he's preparing to use it when they discover Sam is taking their cut of the funds. Dean is doing his best to play Murphy and Max against each other, and Darnell cannot escape Nia's hold.

Check in with us when the episode ends for our full review.

10/9c Tommy (CBS)

It's the season finale of this Edie Falco led hidden gem, and Tommy, with the help of her devoted colleagues, friends, and family, has to fight back when she discovers that the LAPD and the city government are secretly working together to have her removed.

10/9c Siren (Freeform)

Ryn needs all of the help she can get fighting off Tia and protecting her baby, and that includes a new mermaid tribe.

Yes, there is a new mermaid tribe in Bristol Cove, and Ryn, Maddie, and Ben hope to enlist their help along with some of their human allies in this supernatural fight.

Friday, May 8

Dead to Me (Netflix)

It's a great week for binge-watching female entertainment with a cutting edge.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return as strangers turned frenemies turned friends and all the way around and back and forth, Jen and Judy.

The humor is right on target as the two deal with the latest twists to their "partnership," and new avenues are explored for both Jen and Judy, and life continues to throw them curveballs.

We're trying to get a full pre-review up for you before the premiere, and we'll also have episodic reviews to accompany the show's return because why not? We love it.

