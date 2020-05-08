White Collar: Matt Bomer Confirms 'Real Conversations' About Revival

It looks like White Collar is really making a comeback.

“There’s nothing that I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again,” star Matt Bomer said during a virtual White Collar reunion on Thursday via the Stars in the House YouTube channel.

“There are real conversations happening."

"There seems to be a lot of excitement about it. What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen is yet to be seen. But we’re all really optimistic and hopeful.”

The series originally aired from 2009-2014 on USA Network, revival talk ignited this week when creator Jeff Eastin tweeted, “Had a great convo with Matt Bomer."

"We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’ It’s time to hustle.”

Bomer responded with “🧐👍.”

The series focused on Neal Caffrey, a renowned con artist, forger, and thief, is captured after a three-year game of cat and mouse with the FBI, specifically Special Agent Peter Burke.

With only three months left in his four-year sentence, he escapes to look for his girlfriend, Kate.

Peter Burke once again finds Caffrey and returns him to prison. This time, Caffrey proposes a deal to help Burke apprehend dangerous white collar criminals with the FBI as part of a work-release program.

After some hesitation, Burke agrees. They thus begin their unconventional and testy relationship.

The series also starred Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Marsha Thomason, Tiffani Thiessen, Natalie Morales, Hilarie Burton, and Sharif Atkins.

USA Network has been struggling to launch new shows, so reaching into the vault to revive a fan-favorite makes a lot of sense.

There's no telling whether this will be a revival as a movie series, or as a full-fledged series.

However, it seems like there is a desire there from the original cast to assemble for new adventures.

What do you think of it all?

Do you want more episodes?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.