White Collar's Matt Bomer and Jeff Eastin Tease Revival

The world needs some more Neal Caffrey, and fans may be about to get their wish.

Series creator Jeff Eastin opened up via Twitter on Wednesday about having a plan to bring the hit USA Network drama back to the air in some form.

“Had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back,” Eastin shared.

“So, as Mozzie might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’ It’s time to hustle.”

Bomer's response?

“🧐👍.”

The revival tease comes following the news that Bomer and White Collar co-stars Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason, Willie Garson, Sharif Atkins, Tiffani Thiessen, and Hilarie Burton will reunite via the Stars in the House YouTube channel on Thursday, May 7 at 8/7c in support of The Trevor Project.

White Collar aired from 2009-14 and was a roaring success for the cable network.

It it, Neal Caffrey, a renowned con artist, forger, and thief, is captured after a three-year game of cat and mouse with the FBI, specifically Special Agent Peter Burke.

With only three months left in his four-year sentence, he escapes to look for his girlfriend, Kate.

Peter Burke once again finds Caffrey and returns him to prison. This time, Caffrey proposes a deal to help Burke apprehend dangerous white collar criminals with the FBI as part of a work-release program.

After some hesitation, Burke agrees. They thus begin their unconventional and testy relationship.

The series also starred Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Marsha Thomason, Tiffani Thiessen, Natalie Morales, Hilarie Burton, and Sharif Atkins.

Given the revival and reboot craze, it would not be surprising to have the series return in some form.

USA Network, in particular, has revived Psych for two movies following the conclusion of the series. It's possible then that we could be looking at a movie.

Failing that, it could be a limited series on NBC Universal's forthcoming streaming service Peacock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.