Younger Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff in Development

Younger could be about to birth a spinoff.

THR is reporting that a Hilary Duff-led sequel has entered development.

The new series hails from Younger creator Darren Star, but there's no telling what network it will air on.

Given that the original series is on TV Land, it's likely the new one will be a part of the ViacomCBS brand, with a possible home being on the forthcoming CBS All Access relaunch.

Duff has been with the original series since its debut, so it is likely there will be a planted episode on the previously announced seventh season of Younger.

Younger has been a success story for TV Land, with the most recent season emerging as the highest rated cable sitcom among women 25-54 and women 18-49.

Star also recently made Emily in Paris, which was set to premiere on Paramount Network, but THR is reporting could be sold off to a streaming home.

Paramount has a lot of scripted series on deck for the summer and beyond, and it could mean the cabler is looking to zero in on more dramas as opposed to comedies.

Duff plays Kelsey on Younger, but it's unclear whether this spinoff could take her out of New York.

Duff is an in-demand actress right now. She is also attached to revive her Lizzie McGuire role on Disney+.

Despite the series being in production, Disney+ let creator Terri Minsky go and scrapped the first two episodes.

The streamer wants a more family friendly show, but Duff has been vocal about wanting to pick up with McGuire on a more mature level.

She previously hinted that she wanted the show to move to Hulu, which also happened to Love, Victor and High Fidelity.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.