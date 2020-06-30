90 Day Fiance: Darcey and Stacey Silva to Headline Latest Spinoff

The 90 Day Fiance franchise continues to expand.

On the heels of Before the 90 Days Season 4 scoring franchise highs in the ratings, TLC is bringing back one of its most popular stars.

The network, which ranks #1 in all of cable for women year to date, has announced an all-new series dedicated to the up-and-down lives of the most buzzworthy set of identical twins in pop culture today.

"Fans of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS have been glued to Darcey through four seasons of globe-trotting, long-distance love affairs followed by heartbreaking, tear-filled break-ups, always with her devoted twin Stacey by her side to lend a shoulder to cry on," reads a TLC press release announcing the pick-up.

"Viewers will now get to know the sisters on a whole new level -- their lives, their loves and their supportive family members in the all-new series, DARCEY & STACEY."

The series begins Sunday, August 16 at 10PM ET/PT following new episodes of Happily Ever After?

“For the past four seasons of our record-breaking series BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, fans have become obsessed with Darcey and her twin sister Stacey. They have clamored to follow along further on their quest for true love,” said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee.

“One of the reasons for the success of the 90 Day franchise is the raw, real and captivating individuals who share their stories with us. Darcey and Stacey don’t hold back – they live life out loud. We cannot wait to share their next chapter in this all-new series.”

Here is a logline released by TLC:

DARCEY & STACEY, the twins open the doors wide to their lives while they juggle relationships, family and their unique world of being twins.

As the series begins, we follow while Darcey heals over yet another failed relationship with British ex-boyfriend Tom and as Stacey gears up for a major step in her own love life.

After a five-year engagement to Albanian fiancé Florian, they have finally been approved for the K-1 Visa.

Florian and Stacey will have 90 days to get married once Florian arrives, but Darcey has lingering doubts about his commitment to Stacey after photos of him with another woman surfaced online, sparking rumors that he was unfaithful.

The twins have always done everything together – they were married and divorced at the same time, have raised their families in the same home and even got cosmetic surgery together! Now, Stacey is preparing for her new life with Florian while Darcey is on a mission to find a whole new love.

And, while Darcey always seems to get hit by cupid’s international arrow, she finds, once again, that love is never easy.

From their hair extensions and nails to their eye- catching fashions, Darcey and Stacey are as over-the-top in their style as their joint determination to find international love.

Yet they are also relatable as great mothers, devoted sisters and fabulous women in their 40s yearning for stable, long-lasting love.

This season will also take a closer look at the rest of the Silva family including their father Mike, Darcey’s teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen and their mother, Nancy.

The latest spinoff debuts on the heels of the record-breaking season of BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, which concluded June 8 and became the highest-rated season in 90 Day Fiancé franchise history and was #1 for women demos on Sunday nights.

The BEFORE THE 90 DAYS regular season finale on May 31 reached 5.1M P2+, the first time the franchise has broken the 5M P2+ threshold.

Year to date, the entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise has reached nearly 40M total viewers (P2+), with viewers devouring 38 billion minutes of the franchise across TLC and TLC GO.

Currently airing shows in the franchise are 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8/7c, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way on Mondays at 8/7c, and B90 Days Strikes Back on Mondays at 10/9c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.