90 Day Fiance's Geoffrey Paschel Calls Domestic Violence Allegations ‘Absurd’

Geoffrey Paschel was a controversial figure on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

To the surprise of fans, he was ousted from the two-part tell-all, which found his fellow cast members convening to unpack the wildest developments of the biggest season in the franchise to date.

Abuse allegations from Paschel's exes prevented him from appearing on the special, with TLC reportedly cutting ties with him when they came to light.

We'll offer up some context on the matter.

According to various reports, he is part of an ongoing legal case for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism charges.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on June 9, 2019, with Paschel’s live-in girlfriend at the time.

In Touch reports that his girlfriend at the timecalled police from a neighbor’s house after he allegedly prevented her from calling cops during an alleged altercation.

She said that Paschel was “in an intoxicated state” and “assaulted” her at their home.

She claimed Paschel “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall several times.”

She also alleged that she was also “thrown to the ground.”

Officers on the scene observed a “large raised bruise” on the girlfriend’s forehead, as well as “abrasions on her elbows and knees.”

Geoffrey told officers that the marks were "self-inflicted," but the officers noticed scratch marks on his stomach and chest which they believe were self-inflicted.

He was taken into custory "without incident," but officers claimed that he "attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle."

His girlfriend then obtained a temporary restraining order against Paschel, and it has been extended twice.

His next court date is scheduled for June 26.

Paschel, however, vehemently denies these claims and has opened up about his side of the story through his Youtube video series "Breaking My Silence."

He calls the allegations "absurd."

“I know for a fact that I never laid a hand on any of these people,” Geoffrey, 41, told fans in the video.

“The [first] allegations came from [my son] Cayvan’s mother, then [my] second wife jumped on board. "

"And it was after that, after I’m leaving a relationship, the girlfriend jumped on. And so now you have these allegations trying to only corroborate each other’s story," he continued.

"That’s all they’re trying to do is corroborate the story.”

Paschel also said that multiple protection orders had not been taken out in his name, but did address the one that was initially issued.

The protection order that was taken out against [me] — I went to court, I fought it and I won,” he claimed. “The judge sided with me, and it was [proven] that she was lying about her allegations because none of the timeline made sense.”

As for the other reports, he told fans there was no record of them.

“Where is the police report? Where is the police record? Where is there anything other than this moment stating that?” he asked.

“That’s all it is. … People, when they’re in a custody fight, they say this. The next person says this. The next one says this. The next person says this. But I didn’t do that. I didn’t want to fight back with these women. I just merely answered the allegation. ‘No, I didn’t. That’s ludicrous. I would never do that.’ But I didn’t counter with an allegation of my own. That’s not the way that I want to even go about [it].”

Paschel claims that the whole thing is the result of a custody fight and that his character is being demonized.

Have a look at the full video below.

