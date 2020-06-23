American Horror Story Spinoff and Y: The Last Man Move to FX on Hulu

If you're looking to watch more from the world of American Horror Story, you'll need to have a Hulu subscription.

The streaming service announced Monday that American Horror Stories will be exclusive to FX on Hulu, meaning that it will not be airing linearly on FX.

The spinoff is described as “a weekly anthology series from Ryan Murphy and will feature a different horror story each episode.”

The regular series is still considered an FX original, so it will continue on the regular cable channel, with episodes being uploaded on the streamer the next day.

An episode order has not been announced, or even a premiere date, but still, it's good to know more from the franchise will be released.

It's possible that the spinoff could entice more franchise vets back, because a one-episode role is way easier and working on a show for an entire season.

American Horror Stories is not the only series moving from FX to Hulu.

Y: The Last Man, which scored a series order in February 2019, is also on the move.

“Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown, and his pet monkey,” reads the show’s official description.

“The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

The cast of Y: The Last Man includes Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

The decision to move the two shows exclusively to Hulu is big, and could signal that FX could be gearing up to close its doors.

American Horror Stories and Y: The Last Man were the two highest-profile series in development, so moving them certainly raises questions about the viability of the network.

FX on Hulu has already been home to Devs and Mrs. America this year alone, so those shows must have performed well to pave the way for these latest decisions.

