Big Brother: Which Past Houseguests Have Been Asked Back for All-Stars 2?

Big Brother is set to bring back several familiar faces this summer.

As previously reported, a second All-Stars edition is in the works, and according to a new report, at least two past winners are returning.

Soap Dirt is reporting that this summer's edition will include past winners Derrick Levasseur (Season 16) and Josh Martinez (Season 19), as well as their former housemates Frankie Grande and Paul Abrahamian, respectively.

The insider tells the outlet that all four are confirmed to be joining the cast.

Levasseur was an instant hit with fans when he took control of the game and subsequently won his season.

He played a strategic game that allowed him to emerge as the winner. He is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the series.

Grande did not win his season, but he did make a big impact when he announced that he was the brother of Ariana Grande.

Abrahamian, however, came close to winning two seasons of the series, emerging as the only player to ever land as the runner-up twice.

Martinez previously won the game and has gone on to appear on MTV's The Challenge, but it is likely that the merger of Viacom and CBS will allow him to return.

Several Big Brother 20 alums Haleigh Broucher, Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, and winner that season's winner Kaycee Clark have all reportedly been approached by CBS to come back.

Bayleigh, Kaycee, Josh, and Swaggy are currently appearing on The Challenge: Total Madness for MTV, but that show was filmed several months ago.

Other names the producers are reportedly eyeing for returns are

Nicole Anthony, Da’Vonne Rogers, Victor Arroyo, Janelle Pierzina, and Dan Gheeesling.

While some of these names do sound too good to be true, CBS will likely be looking to invite back some of the biggest players ever, especially if the season is titled All-Stars 2.

Big Brother Season 22 has been confirmed by CBS, but no casting details have been teased by the network.

There's still no premiere date, but the show will probably return in late July or early August.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.