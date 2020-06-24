Brooklyn Nine-Nine Writers Scrap Season 8 Scripts: 'We Have to Start Over'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is switching things up.

The hit NBC comedy is scrapping the four episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 that have been written amid protests against police violence.

Cast member Terry Crews has announced that instead of using these scripts, the series will be starting from scratch.

"Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” Crews said to Access Daily.

“We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Additionally, the cast has been communicating on how to tackle systemic racism and police brutality on the forthcoming season.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

B99 tells the story of the 99th Precinct and their unique characters like the talented and immature detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), and Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews).

The death of George Floyd at the hands of police has paved the way for worldwide Black Lives Matter and it has pushed the entertainment industry to make changes.

Reality shows like Cops and Live PD have been canceled by their respective networks, while Gone With the Wind has been removed from HBO Max, and several other shows have been scrubbed from circulation.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and crew have openly shown their support as creator Dan Goor recently revealed that he and the cast donated $100, 000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

It's unclear at this stage what changes will be implemented into the scripts going forward, but at least the series is planning to adapt and change focus.

There have been calls for the cancellations of other TV shows such as Law & Order: SVU.

NBC renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for its third season on the network earlier this year.

