Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Deny Allegations Of ‘Sexual Assault’ Made By Women On Twitter

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have spoken out against two sexual assault allegations made against them.

Sprouse, 27, took to Twitter to react to allegations made against him and fellow Riverdale stars.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter,” Cole said in the first of his three tweets, also referencing allegations made by other Twitter accounts of late about his Riverdale castmates KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan, and Lili Reinhart.

“I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” he continued.

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault,” the Jughead Jones actor wrote.

“Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue,” Cole explained.

“This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me,” he concluded.

Reinhart took to her own Twitter account to defend Cole and herself against the separate allegations.

“I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast,” the Betty Cooper actress explained.

“I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are…brave enough to come forward with the truth."

"This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated,” Lili added.

“We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them,” Reinhart continued.

“I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences,” Lili concluded.

Over the weekend, a newly created Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029 accused Sprouse of "fondling" her breasts at a party in a series of tweets.

Fans of the Riverdale actor came to his defense to state that the allegations are fake and pointing out similarities between other accounts accusing his Reinhart, as well as Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa of sexual assault and harassment.

Morgan retweeted some of Cole's tweets about the matter.

Many fans have commented on the accounts the allegations originate from, as well as slamming the claims because they think people are targeting the Riverdale cast.

