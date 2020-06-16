DC FanDome: The Flash, Lucifer, & Watchmen Among Shows Set to Gather for Virtual Event

With San Diego Comic-Con going virtual, and other TV events being canceled outright, Warner Bros. has announced an event of its own.

DC FanDome will bring together the most popular comic book properties for an experience that will give fans intel on their most beloved superheroes, and so much more.

As expected, the event will be virtual, and will play out on August 22.

There's no telling whether this means that all of the Warner Bros. properties which are usually mainstays at San Diego Comic-Con will be exclusive to this new event this year, but it seems likely.

What's more, this virtual event is being billed as a global experience, meaning that DC FanDome will be available in at least 10 different languages — Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish — and will feature content for specific countries, too.

On Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT, the free global online event boasting big announcements and new content from across the DC's TV, movies, games, and comics will launch. It will last for 24 hours.

It will include the cast and creators of the following DC titles: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, andWonder Woman 1984.

According to the press release, there will be six "different, fully-programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome."

The main one is the Hall of Heroes, which is where you'll be able to watch all of the panels, as well as special programming.

You can visit DC WatchVerse, which has even more panels, screenings, as well as never-before-seen content.

There is also DC YouVerse, which spotlights fan-generated content, DC InsideVerse, which focuses on the creative minds behind everything you love and will begin with an introductory video from DC Publisher/CCO Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, DC KidsVerse for younger fans, and DC FunVerse, where you can find merchandise, a comic book reader, shareables, and more.

It sounds like a great event that will be a must virtually attend!

