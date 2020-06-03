DC's Legends of Tomorrow Loses Series Regular Ahead of Season 6

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 will not included Maisie Richardson-Sellers as a series regular.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 14 -- the show's fifth season finale -- found Charlie opting to stay in 1970s London after saying goodbye to the team.

While her exit was not confirmed at the time, and given that the show tends to switch things up, it has now been confirmed.

Phil Klemmer, one of the showrunners on the Arrowverse series, explained to TV Line that the star's departure had actually been planned for a while, but he didn't rule out a return in the future.

"This was something that was well over a year in the works," he said.

"We knew that [Maisie] was wanting to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and so that allowed us to craft a story that would, hopefully, make for a satisfying conclusion.

"The finale was sort of all about her. For me, it's so bittersweet, bringing it back to that punk club and The Smell."

"The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and have come back."

Maisie first appeared on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, and went on to take on the role of Charlie during DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4.

Yes, the actress played multiple roles on the series, and show off some great acting range in all of those roles.

The series has been known to swap out characters on the Waverider for some new people every so often, so it was expected that someone would be exiting at the end of the current season.

It comes just months after Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford bowed out as Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk.

In true LOT fashion, the final episode wrapped with Sara being abducted by aliens, clearly setting up the next season of the drama.

"After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal," reads the official logline for season 6.

"They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes."

It sounds fun, right?

What are your thoughts on this exit?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.