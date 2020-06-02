Fuller House Final Season Explains Aunt Becky's Absence Amid Lori Loughlin's Legal Drama

The final ever episodes of Fuller House are here.

Netflix finally dropped the final nine episodes Tuesday, June 2, and while a lot of crazy things happened as the characters geared up for a wedding, many fans were only interested in what became of Aunt Becky.

As we've reported on multiple occasions, Lori Loughlin was ousted from the series following her part in the college admissions scandal.

As expected, Aunt Becky did not attend the wedding, but that's not to say she was not mentioned.

The penultimate episode focused on Uncle Jesse trying to deal with a problem with the couple's young daughter, Pamela.

The gang tried to find out who bit Pamela at school, prompting DJ to ask Jesse whether he should run his plan by Aunt Becky.

“Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” Stamos’ character said in response. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

DJ admitted that she didn't think Aunt Becky would want Jesse to get involved.

That was the first and only time that Becky was mentioned, however.

Her absence at DJ's triple wedding alongside Stephanie and Kimmy was not explained.

It's not exactly a good way to explain the off-screen developments of a character Loughlin has played on and off since 1988.

Naturally, fans will have some thoughts, but the show was backed into a corner when Loughlin's career combusted when her alleged part in the college admissions scandal came to light.

Off the screen, Loughlin maintained her innocence in the scandal ... until recently. The actress recently pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin faces time behind bars, and the actress lost her lucrative contract with Hallmark that included her role on When Calls the Heart, as well as her role on Garage Sale Mysteries.

It truly is the end of an era for the Full House franchise, because there's little to no chance the series will return again.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.