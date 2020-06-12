Good Witch Sneak Peek: Will An Exciting New Addition to Middleton Descend Into Chaos?

Dreams do come true.

Well, at least they come true in Middleton.

While we've recently experienced a literal dream of Joy's manifesting on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6, this dream is much lovelier.

Stephanie has always imagined she could have fresh ingredients for the Bistro, and Martha's political maneuvering has made that happen.

Say hello to the Middleton Community Greenhouse!

Martha knows how much it means to Stephanie, and since Martha doesn't like playing favorites, she gives Stephanie the honor of divvying up the plots.

As you'll discover in this exclusive clip, things don't go according to Martha's carefully laid plans.

It sure seems like Stephanie has a bee in her gardening bonnet.

As Martha sashays into the greenhouse ready to plant, she's met with Stephanie and a clipboard.

On that clipboard, there is one essential ingredient missing, and that causes Martha a lot of discomfort.

Take a look at the clip:

Elsewhere on the episode, it's all about Martha again!

She's got another stunning community event up her sleeve, and this one involves the entire town and more of their hidden talents.

It's Grey House's 225th anniversary, and Martha believes a tableau vivant to capture the essence of Grey House is in order.

It's all hands on deck as they try to pull off another Martha Miracle! But that's not all!

Joy and Carter use that event to set each other up on dates.

The question is whether it will be a raving success or an utter disaster.

Or maybe there's more to the story that even they don't quite understand.

While Stephanie has her hands full with the greenhouse, she's still supporting Adam after his surgery, too.

She's not well prepared for what Adam is going through, but thankfully, Sam is there to lend a hand, too.

Can his friendship with Adam help the chaplain to embrace his physical therapy instead of worrying there's no hope of recovery?

After breaking up, Abigail and Donovan are not better for it.

Their clues for ending the curse seem to run out at a time they cannot bear the thought of being apart.

But a surprising ally gives Abigail renewed hope, and the tableau vivant might offer the break the lovebirds have been hoping to find.

If you watch Good Witch online, you know there is always more to the story that we believe, and this time is no different.

Make sure you tune in to Good Witch Season 6 Episode 7 on Sunday, June 14 at 9/8c on Hallmark to see how it all plays out.

And make sure you keep an eye on TV Fanatic over the weekend, as we'll have an exclusive interview with Catherine Disher (Martha) leading into the new episode!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.