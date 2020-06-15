Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Did no good deed go unpunished in Middleton?

My Name Is All Over It - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 7

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 7, Martha was inspired to do something out of the ordinary after one of Cassie's past actions. 

With people wondering what would come next, it became apparent there was more magic coming to town. 

Meanwhile, Cassie stepped in to help the newest Merriwick after some paintings were uncovered. 

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Joy: I was trying to help them not hurt them.
Cassie: I know.
Joy: Sometimes I wish I didn't know what I know.

Grey House is not without its moments or its treasures.

Sam

