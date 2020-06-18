Grey's Anatomy: ABC Boss Addresses Final Season Speculation

Grey's Anatomy is set to return to ABC this fall for its record-breaking 17th season.

The wildly successful series is one of the most resilient on all of TV, surviving several cast shake-ups and timeslot moves.

But speculation over the last few months has found many fans wondering whether we are heading into the final season.

Typically, a show like Grey's would have a pre-planned final season announcement, but there's still no concrete word on whether the series will be wrapping in 2021.

Deadline asked ABC boss Karey Burke about what could happen, and she told the outlet that conversations are ongoing.

“I’m hopeful that Grey’s Anatomy stays a part of our schedule. They certainly know that we’d like it to be part of our schedule for as long as they are interested in making more episodes.”

It has previously been revealed that Grey's will end when Ellen Pompeo says it's time to go, and the actress is only locked in for one more season at this stage.

It's possible it will come down to whether the creative forces and Ellen think there is still some more directions for the series to travel.

Grey's Anatomy remained ABC's highest-rated scripted show in the demo for its most recent season, and even broke a record for delayed viewing.

If fans still want the show, and the talent still wants to make it, then it should be renewed.

One thing to take note of, however, is that the final season announcement could come later this year.

“It’s an unusual year. No conversations are happening in any traditional way,” Burke said to Deadline.

“Everyone is being very thoughtful to hold off on predictions and try to have as thoughtful and informed a conversation around a show’s ability to keep going or not based on such a fluid production environment.”

Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca previously stated that everything he's hearing is that Season 17 will be the end of the line.

As for when Grey's will return, ABC has announced it intends to have episodes ready to begin airing in the fall.

Some episodes of the series were scrapped because of the Covid-19 outbreak, but the storylines could be nestled into the forthcoming season.

What do you think of this news?

Are you ready for the show to end?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.